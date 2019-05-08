|
Pamela (Trowbridge) Mobley
Valatie - Pamela (Trowbridge) Mobley of Valatie passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Wichita, Kansas, on June 19, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances (Leck) Trowbridge. Pam loved her family fiercely, was a woman of faith and lived life serving others through her passion for nursing. Her more than 30 years as an RN included working at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY, and then later, after relocating to North Carolina with her husband, working at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, NC, and Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC, where she was greatly respected by the doctors and staff she worked with, as well as her patients. Pam touched many lives. Family and friends of those in Pam's care loved her and were grateful for her hard work, compassion, and empathy. She was an incredibly special soul. She is survived by her brother Bob and (Debbie) Trowbridge, her sister Lynn and (David) Wolfner, nieces and nephews: Kevin Branam, Robert Trowbridge, Scott and (Shannon) Trowbridge, Kelly and (Erik) Stegmann and Courtney Wolfner, as well as great-nieces: Alyssa Branam and Isabella Trowbridge. She is also survived by her loving family in North Carolina and Florida, her mother-in-law Shirley Prye, sister and brother-in-law Karen and (Keith) Fisher, brother-in-law Randy Mobley and her nieces and nephews. Pam is predeceased by her beloved husband Brian Mobley and her sister Joyce Ann Branam. She is loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Calling hours and funeral services were at the Sacco-McDonald-Valenti funeral home 700 Town Hall Drive Hudson. Memorial contributions are requested in her memory to: Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Ave. Albany, NY 12208.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 8, 2019