Pamela Sherman
PINE PLAINS - Pamela A. Sherman, 65 of Pine Plains passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Pamela lost a 2 year battle with cancer.
Born in Beacon, NY on March 10, 1954, she was the daughter of the late James White.
Pamela was a graduate of Beacon High School and attended Dutchess Community College. She was employed as a data entry operator for Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services for 30 years and just recently retired in March. In 1982 in Fishkill, Pamela married Jacob Sherman who survives at home.
In addition to her husband Jacob, she is survived by her 2 children; Heather Wilkerson and her husband Chris and Brian Sherman and his wife Jennifer; her 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Brian and Jacob Sherman, and Ethan and Ivy Wilkerson; her beloved pets Arthur, Sammy, and Holly.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm from Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Funeral services will be held at 7:30 pm during the visitation.
Memorial donations may be made in Pamela's memory to United Cerebral Palsy, ADAPT Community Network, 80 Maiden La., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019