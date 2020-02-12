|
|
Pasquale A. Miele
Wappingers Falls - Pasquale Anthony Miele entered into rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at home in Wappingers Falls, surrounded by his family; he was just one day shy of his 86th birthday.
Son of the late Francesco and Grace Miele, he was born on February 13, 1934 in the Bronx. He married the love of his life, Ann LeBrando on October 9, 1960 in the Bronx. Mrs. Miele preceded him in death, passing on January 4, 2020.
Pasquale proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, where he cooked for the Generals. One of the highlights of his life was going on the Hudson Valley Honor Flight with his daughter, Lynne, and being received in Washington DC with the Honor Flight attendees. After he was honorably discharged, he went on to enjoy a 40 year long career with the United States Postal Service as a mailman. In the evenings, he owned and operated his own cleaning business. He always worked so hard to take care of his family.
In his spare time, Pasquale enjoyed music and cooking. He also loved watching cowboy movies and playing cards with his grandkids.
Survivors include his children, Robert Miele, Lori Miele-Barr and her husband, Jeffrey, William Miele and his wife, Deborah, and Lynne Miele-Versaci; and his beloved grandchildren, Kayla Miele, Lindsay Doron, Justin Doron, Jessica Miele, Gia Crifo and Christian Versaci.
In addition to his wife, Ann, he was predeceased by his seven sisters, Anna, Josie, Mary, Thomasina, Virginia, Rosie and Millie; and his grandchildren, Madison and Vincent.
Family will receive their friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9, Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pasquale's name to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, ATTN: Donations, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020