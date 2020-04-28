|
|
Pasquale "Pat" Valentino
Clinton Corners - Pasquale "Pat" Frank Valentino, 77, of Clinton Corners, NY, passed away on Monday, April 27th, 2020 at his home.
Born on April 1, 1943, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Filomena (Castiello) Valentino. Pat married Cathy Cohen on July 16, 1993 in Millbrook, NY and she survives at home.
He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
For many years and until his retirement, Pat served as a New York State Trooper and attained the rank of Senior Investigator with the NYS Police- Troop K in Millbrook, NY. Following his retirement, he served as the Town Justice with the Town of Stanford for 12 years.
In addition to his loving wife, Pat is also survived by his sons, Frank (Mary) Valentino of Clinton Corners, NY, Charles (Jessica) Valentino of Danbury,CT, Son Gregory (Marta) Kesper of Hudson, WI, and Daniel Kesper of Johnson , IA; his loving grandchildren, Jacob, Laila, Lucas, Mary Valentino, and Jacob, Mya, Kyla, Arya, Eric, & Natalie Kesper; along with numerous extended family, friends, and colleagues.
A sister, Antoinette Tanzella predeceased him.
Due to current restrictions, funeral service and interment will be private. Any future services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Pat's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020