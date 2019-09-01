|
|
Patrica A. Haase
Oxford, AL - Patrica A. Haase passed away suddenly on Monday August 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Randall Hasse of Oxford Al, her daughters, Barbara Foshay, and her husband Tom Foshay of Las Vegas NV, Susan Kelleher and her husband Gene Kelleher of Yerington NV, her step children, Shandy Haase Secor of NY, Jacob and Maria Wishart of PA., 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . Her sister Barbara Petula of Cortlandt Manor NY, sister in laws, Linda Quicci of Wappengers Falls NY, Alice (Ree) Sims of Pell City AL, Patricia Bang of FL, brother in law Andrew Bang and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Patricia was preceded by her parents, Vincent and Elizabeth Quicci and her brother Vincent Quicci. Her first husband Gustave R. Groth and their son Michael R Groth Sr.
Patricia was born in Yonkers NY and later moved to Dover Plains NY. She retired from Hannaford of Pawling NY and moved to Alabama in 2015. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She had a heart of gold and would open her arms and home to anyone in need. Everyone that met her loved her, she was a friend to many and through the years became a "mom" to many of her children's friends. She loved being able to keep in touch with friends and family and soon learned to play computer games, Warcraft was her game of choice.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019