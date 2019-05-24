|
Patricia A. Allen
Lehigh Acres, FL - Patricia A. Allen, 81, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, passed away at her home on May 22, 2019. Born October 14, 1937 in the Village of Fishkill, NY, she was the daughter of Harold Allen and Louise DeRose Allen. Patricia worked as a healthcare nurse for many years prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert "Butch" Allen and John Allen, her sister Faye R. Yager, and great-granddaughter Savanna Rose Foley. Surviving are her brother Richard "Dick" Allen, her children; Patricia (Raymond) McCord-Rowe of Lehigh Acres, FL, Ruth (Marcus) O'dell of Wingdale, NY, Allen (Patricia) McCord of Millerton, NY, grandchildren Stephanie (Daniel) Rothuoss of Ancramdale, NY, Stacey (Shawn) Foley of Copake, NY, and David Parsons Jr. of New York City, NY. Also surviving are her beloved great-grandchildren Tyler, Natalie and Hayden Rothvoss, and Shawn Jr., Hailey, Elizabeth, Braydon, and Jase Foley. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Fort Myers, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 24, 2019