TORSONE MEMORIAL F. H. INC
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-7700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie - Patricia A. Barone, 75, a long time Poughkeepsie resident passed away at home on March 23, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Patty was a former employee of Acme Casters, Inc. and a dedicated member of Al Anon.

She was devoted to her family and happiest when surrounded by them. She was a wine enthusiast who loved cooking, and insisted on feeding everyone. An avid reader, she frequented the Poughkeepsie Library often and had no problem sharing her point of view.

Born August 9, 1943 in Yonkers, NY, Patty was daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Barone, and was predeceased by her daughter Gina and her brother Louis. She is survived by her granddaughter Nicole-Renee, sister Elizabeth (Liz), brother John and sister-in-laws Carol-Jo and Annette, as well as former sister-in-law Hilda and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to acknowledge the tremendous support of her sister-in-law Carol-Jo who made a very difficult time bearable.

Calling hours are Wednesday March 27th from 4-8 pm at Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc, 218 Mill St, Poughkeepsie. Wheelchair accessible entrance is located off Vassar St.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28th, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice and Dutchess Outreach Food Pantry.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
