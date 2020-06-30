Patricia A. K. Hall
Poughkeepsie - Patricia Ann "Patsy" K. Hall, age 84 of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center due to complications from advanced cancer. Patsy was born on March 11, 1936 in Windsor Locks, CT, the daughter of Joseph R. and Kathryn Price Kenney. She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School where she was a cheerleader and the College of New Rochelle with a degree in Social Work.
Patsy married Richard L. Hall on September 9, 1961 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was past President of the Parish Council and Eucharistic Minister of St. Mary's Church.
Patsy started the first Speech and Hearing Clinic with Br. Dan Kirk of Marist College at St. Francis Hospital. She was a volunteer for over 45 years with Meals on Wheels of Greater Poughkeepsie, United Way, the Dutchess County Youth Board, Poughkeepsie Tennis Club and the Dutchess Golf & Country Club. Patsy enjoyed bridge, golf, skiing, crossword puzzles and Scrabble.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kathryn Price Kenney and Joseph Kenney and a sister Mary Lou Kenney Logan. Pat is survived by her loving husband Richard Hall of Poughkeepsie, NY; son Kevin (Valerie) Hall of Poughkeepsie, NY; daughter Maura (Andrew) Martin of Crownsville, MD; son Stephen (Danialle) Hall of Tulsa, OK; son Thomas (Marjorie) Hall of Katonah, NY; and son Daniel (Christina) Hall of Oklahoma City, OK. Grandchildren include: Maureen (Matthew) Weir, Ryan (Alli) Hall, Capt. Kathryn Martin, Colin Hall, Christopher Hall, 2nd Lt. Sean Martin, Dennis Hall, Alexandra Hall, Brendan Hall, Jaymus Ortiz, Whitney Hall, and great-grandson Rhett Richard Hall.
We would like to thank Dr. Amelia Martinko, Dr. Saad Yousuf, Sandy, Poughkeepsie EMS, the Respiratory Care Unit at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Poughkeepsie or Hudson Valley Hospice.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.