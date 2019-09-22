|
|
Patricia A. Kish
Pleasant Valley - Patricia A. (Fanelli) Kish, 75, passed away peacefully at home in the company of her husband and best friend of over 50 years, Steve; her daughter, Jenifer; and long time friend Virginia (Ervien) Timmins on Sunday, September 1. Pat was predeceased by her sister, Marie, and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Margaret and Francis Fanelli. Along with her husband and daughter, she is survived by her brothers William (Betty) Fanelli and Peter (Joyce) Fanelli. Pat also leaves behind her nephews Michael and David Fanelli, as well as nieces Christine (Fanelli) Nickerson and her family; and Lauren (Fanelli) Lang and her husband. She considered her cousin Marie (Quattrociocchi) Potenza as a sister and Marie's daughter, Angela, as another daughter. Pat dedicated her life to her family.
Pat was born in Connecticut on May 13, 1944, and was a 1962 graduate of Arlington High School, where she participated in many sports and activities. Upon graduation, Pat attended Dutchess Community College, and worked for both the Hoe Corporation and then IBM, both in Poughkeepsie. Pat and Steve were married on October 12, 1968, at St. Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley. Upon the birth of her daughter, Pat chose to stay home to take care of her family and their home, which over the years included beloved pets Bumper, Tucker, Puss Puss, and Molly.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling, learning Italian, playing golf and practical jokes, her 1989 Volvo, and a fine red wine with friends and family. Pat volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 25 years as a delivery person and as a Board member for many years. Seeing "her people" brought her great joy, and she often went out of her way to spend time with them and learn about their lives.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their kindness, outreach, and professionalism. We will be forever grateful for their efforts during a difficult time.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 27, from 10am-1pm, with a service to begin immediately following, at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
In lieu of flowers, please consider stopping by our home with a bottle of wine and joining us in a toast to a life well lived, yet cut too short. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019