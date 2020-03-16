|
Patricia A. Pennington
Wappingers Falls - Patricia Ann Pennington, nee Newman, age 81, of Wappingers Falls, died Saturday, March 14. She was born September 1, 1938 in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Allen and Erma Walker Newman.
Pat (sometimes known as Patty) graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1956. From 1959 - 1962, she worked at the US Department of Agriculture, where she met her husband. She married William in 1961. He survives at home. Also surviving are Pat's children: her daughters Terry, of Huntingtown, MD, and Tracy, of Ventura, CA, and son, Kyle, of Poughkeepsie.
Pat may be remembered by the staff and the students of Sheafe Road Elementary School, where she worked in the library from 1976 - 2000.
Pat was an avid reader, an animal lover, enthusiastic square dancer, and a dedicated crafts hobbyist, belonging to the Home Bureau for many years. She was a faithful member of the Skyllkill Needlework Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild Of America until she was overcome by Alzheimer's disease.
There will be no local memorial at this time but if you wish to remember Pat Pennington, her family encourages you to treat an animal with kindness and make a donation to your local library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020