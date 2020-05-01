|
|
Patricia A. Wolfe-Mastro
Fishkill - Patricia A. Wolfe-Mastro, 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Wingate Health Care Facility in Beacon, NY.
She was the daughter of the late James Musacchio and Millie Musacchio. She was born on July 18, 1940 and was an alumnus of Beacon High School. After high school, she worked for several years as a hairdresser, but her career was in banking, where she worked as an assistant manager for The Bank of New York, in Hopewell Junction, for more than 25 years. She loved working with the public so much that she continued working after retirement at Cracker Barrel.
Patricia took great pride in family traditions and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Cooking and weekly family dinners, card games were the norm.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Mastro, at home in Fishkill, her daughter, Lisa Kanzler of Wallkill, NY, her son, Anthony Mastro and his wife Patricia Shackelton of Valrico, FL, her daughter-in-law, Lois Mastropole of Mahopac, NY, her brothers, Anthony Mussachio and his wife Nancy, and James Mussachio of Beacon, NY, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sons, Robert Mastropole and Gino Mastro, her brother, Carmen Mussachio, and her sister-in-law, Jeannie Mussachio.
A Funeral Mass / Memorial Service will be announced at a later date, when permitted. Entombment will be in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 ()
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY. For online tributes, you can visit Patricia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020