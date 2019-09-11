|
Patricia Alice Johnson
Poughkeepsie - Patricia Alice Johnson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was 67.
Patricia was born on September 8, 1951 to the parents of Rueben and Frances Johnson. She was the fifth of five children. She attended public school in Poughkeepsie, New York. During her early adult years, she gave birth to two sons, Lord McPhee and Kevin Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories; 2 sons, Lord McPhee and Kevin Johnson of Poughkeepsie, NY; 3 grandchildren, Takeisha McPhee, Tysheed McPhee, and Rasheed McPhee all of Poughkeepsie, NY; one great-granddaughter, E"Zaiyahah McPhee of Poughkeepsie, NY; one sister, Frances E. Price of Savannah, GA ; 2 brothers, William S. Johnson of Savannah, Georgia, and Jake A. Johnson of Centreville, VA; 16 nieces and nephews; Anees and Linda Fardan of Atlanta, GA, Ozzie Johnson of Charlotte, NC, Kevin and Brenda Johnson of Pittsburg, PA, Derrick and Janet Dickens of Savannah, GA, Karen and Barry Monsanto of Savannah, GA, Sharen and Anthony Johnson of Pooler, GA, Michael and Regina Dickens of Savannah, GA, Lawrence and Tanya Duncan of Savannah, GA and Niccole Duncan of Savannah, GA. She has six grand nieces, four grand nephews, and five great grand nieces and nephews.
Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Johnson in 1995.
Ms. Johnson will repose 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at New Beginnings, C & MA Church, 35 DeGarmo Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. De'nes House will officiate. Interment at Lagrange Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview, New Windsor, NY 12601. Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 11, 2019