Patricia Ann Chamuris
Wappingers Falls - Patricia Ann Chamuris, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Wappingers Falls, NY on Friday, October 30, with family members at her bedside. Pat was born on June 21, 1932 to parents Joseph Longobardi and Marguerite Haslam Longobardi. She grew up on Church Street in Poughkeepsie near the Mid-Hudson Bridge with her eight siblings. She was employed at DeLaval as a company secretary after graduating from Poughkeepsie High School in 1950.
She was married to William Chamuris for 64 years who predeceased her on June 16, 2016. She cherished her many years as a homemaker and mother, raising three sons George, Chris, and Andrew "Andreas." Pat was later employed the Dutchess County Clerk's Office and the Dutchess County Office for the Aging. She was a devout member of St. Gregory's Orthodox Church in Wappingers Falls for over 40 years, enjoyed sewing and knitting, and was an avid bowler, bridge player and New York Mets fan. She was also an exercise enthusiast going to the gym three days a week for over 30 years.
Pat is survived by her sons George Chamuris (Mary Jean Rosini) of Bloomsburg, PA, Christopher Chamuris (Amy Rivera) of Doylestown, PA, and Andreas Chamuris of Woodside, NY. She adored her five grandchildren Katherine, Marguerite, William, Elizabeth, and Brianna; two great-grandchildren Lucas and Annabel; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by siblings David Longobardi of Seal Beach, CA, Donald Longobardi of Rhinebeck, NY and Florence Longobardi Herrington of Poughkeepsie.
She was predeceased by siblings Joseph Longobardi of Poughkeepsie, Peter Longobardi of Murrells Inlet, SC, Vincent Longobardi of Poughkeepsie, Louise Wolkoff of Red Oaks Mill, and Lillian Anthony of Romulus, NY.
Due to COVID-19 no church service will be held at this time. Burial at the convenience of the family will be at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Donations can be made in her name to St. Gregory's Orthodox Church, Wappingers Falls.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie New York 12603.