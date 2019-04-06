|
Patricia Ann Chrisfield
Easton - Patricia (Pat) Ann Chrisfield, beloved wife, mom, and "Grammy" died peacefully on April 3, 2019. She was 70.
Pat was born on December 1, 1948 in Poughkeepsie to Sheldon (Shel) J. and Eunice B. Robinson. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1966, Pat worked as a secretary at IBM, where she met her husband of 48 years, Robert (Bob) Chrisfield. Pat and Bob settled in the Town of Poughkeepsie and raised their two children, Becky and Jeff. Pat spent her life in Poughkeepsie giving to others. She volunteered at the Arlington schools. She was a prominent leader, trainer and puppet-maker for the Dutchess County Girl Scouts. She volunteered at and later worked for the American Cancer Society where she helped plan and coordinate events such as the "Duck Derby" and "Daffodil Days." She also worked for the Tobacco-Free Action Coalition and the Dutchess County BOCES. Pat and Bob eventually retired to Easton, Maryland.
During retirement, Pat and Bob enjoyed travelling the country, often with their dog, and taking cruises overseas. Pat was passionate about her family and took her retirement job as "Grammy" very seriously. No task was too hard, and no mess too great to impede the delight and creativity of her very lucky grandsons. Pat was honest, gentle, and kind, and always put the needs of others before those of herself. She was a skilled and creative sewer, crafter, knitter, and amateur photographer. She enjoyed all nature, became an amateur birder and "bug enthusiast," and took pleasure in flower gardening.
She was predeceased by both parents and her older brother Gary J. Robinson. Pat is survived by her husband, Bob of Easton, MD; her daughter Becky Morlier and her husband Chris of Austin, TX; and her son Jeff Chrisfield, his wife Soo Young, and their sons Calvin and Jay of Riverdale Park, MD. She leaves behind many very close friends.
The family will hold private services at a later date, and asks that memorial donations be made to Mariah's Mission Fund (www.mariahsmissionfund.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 6, 2019