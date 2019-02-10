|
Patricia Ann Doyle
Stormville - Patricia Ann Doyle, 72, an area resident for 21 years and formerly of Hyde Park and Yonkers, died on February 4, 2019 at Putnam Hospital Center.
Born in Mount Vernon on October 6, 1946, she was the daughter of William Joseph and Blanche Mary (Ferioli) Doyle. Patricia attended Elizabeth Seton, Lehman College and SUNY Morrisville and was a self-employed groomer at the Yonkers Raceway. She was a member of Calvary Chapel, and was a Ham Radio Operator with the Poughkeepsie Radio Club.
Patricia is survived by her children, Deborah Susan Macs, Stephen Vincent Larkin and Tiffanie Rose Larkin; her grandchildren, Dasia, Dominique, Demetri, and Danica Doyle, and Michael and Christopher Hopp; and her great-grandchildren, Aleeah and Avonna Specht. She was predeceased by her boyfriend, Stephen Williams; her son, William Joseph Doyle; and her grandson, Angel Hopp.
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Tuesday, Feburary 19th from 6-9pm at Calvary Chapel, 36 Firemens Way, Pougkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made to Abilities First of Poughkeepsie, 70 Overocker Road, Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Please visit Patricia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 10, 2019