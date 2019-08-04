Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
1937 - 2019
Patricia Ann Frazier Obituary
Patricia Ann Frazier

Poughkeepsie, New York - Patricia Ann Frazier 82 of the Town of Poughkeepsie died August 2, 2019 at home surround by her family.

Born in Poughkeepsie, New York on February 20, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Artur and the late Inez Bowman Floughton.

Patricia was a life long resident, a graduate of Arlington High School and she loved to draw, work on ceramics and do crafts.

On March 15, 1958 in Poughkeepsie Patricia married Walter W. Frazier, he predeceased her on November 18, 2012.

Patricia is survived by her children Jeff Frazier and his wife Sharon of Poughkeepsie, Debra Frazier of Poughkeepsie, Stephaine Frazier of Pleasant Valley her brother Neil Floughton and his wife Lorelei of Pleasnt Valley, her five grandchildren Kim, Deidre, Kevin, Cory and Erika and her great granddaughter Savannah.

Visitation will be held Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 Funeral Services will be held Wednesday August 7, 2019 10am in the Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Union Cemetery Hyde Park.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
