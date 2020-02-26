Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
More Obituaries for Patricia Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Green

Patricia Ann Green Obituary
Patricia Ann Green

Beacon, NY - Patricia Ann Green, 77, formerly a life-long Beacon resident and recently of Newburgh, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 at her home in Newburgh. She was born on September 4, 1942 in Beacon, NY, daughter of the late Henry & Anna (Zick) Schiesser.

Patty was a former member of the Third Order of St Fidelis of St. Lawrence Friary in Beacon; she was a Secular Franciscan, having been professed in 1986.

Patty was her Family's Caregiver for many years; caring for her parents, her husband Joseph Green, her longtime companion Francis Burke, her aunt, uncle and others. She loved her family dearly. Patty truly enjoyed her grandchildren; and she was an avid cat lover.

Patty is survived by her 4 children: Veronica (Thomas) Dubetsky, Jacqueline Gallagher, Nancy Manning and Patrick (Marie) Manning; her 7 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren also survive her. Along with her beloved husband Joseph Green and longtime companion, Francis Burke; she was predeceased also by her brother Henry Schiesser, sister Dorothy Perrault, former husband Patrick Manning, and grandson Henry Gallagher.

Her Family & Friends will gather on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon followed by interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh. To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
