Patricia Ann Millard
Hyde Park - Patricia Ann Millard, 76, died on May 28, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital. A resident of Hyde Park since 2013, she previously lived in Mocanaqua, PA, Deland, FL, Wappingers Falls and Hopewell Junction.
Born in Brooklyn on July 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Harriette (Rothschild) Ferrara. She owned and operated several businesses during her career including Patricia's Bar and Restaurant and Full Belly Deli. She then worked for Dr. Soot Chimney Company for over 30 years until her retirement.
She was a member of the Falcon Club in PA and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Patricia enjoyed taking trips to the casinos and going to flea markets where she loved to make deals. She liked to color and do puzzles. Patricia enjoyed her retirement, and most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her children, Pamela Kelly of Pleasant Valley, Robert Reilly and his wife Meghan of Benton, PA, William Reilly and his wife Stephanie of Hopewell Junction, and John Ferrara and his wife Denise of Hyde Park; her grandchildren, Eugene Kelly and his wife Lindsey, Joshua Kelly, Mia Ferrara, Ava Ferrara, and Zoe Reilly; her great-grandchildren, Calvin Kelly and Nina Keeney; her sisters, Carol Megna and Marianne Hurxthal; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Millard in 2012.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Patricia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.