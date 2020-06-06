PATRICIA ANN YERGYPatricia Ann Yergey was born in Honolulu Hawaii on December 3, 1948. Patricia passed away on May 29, 2020 at age 71. She was predeceased by her parents Philip & Margaret Silva and 4 siblings. Patricia is survived by her husband Russell G Yergey whom she married on April 20, 1968. They raised 4 children, Danielle Yergey, Patricia Vegeto, Russelle Yergey, and Carolyn Charland. She had many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by a sister Phillis Maldonado and brother Anthony James Silva in Hawaii. Patricia retired from IBM Fishkill NY. She enjoyed bowling, bingo and being with her family.There will be a celebration of her life at 12 Davis Rd Pougkeepsie NY 12603 on June 27, 2020 beginning at 2:30pm. Rev Paul Lent will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude's Children Hospital her favorite charity. Please be courteous of social distancing.