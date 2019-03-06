|
|
Patricia Anne Cheetham
Wappingers Falls - Patricia Anne Roche-Cheetham, 89, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on June 10, 1929 in the Bronx, the second child of the late Edward Roche and Anna Patricia Burke-Roche. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John Cheetham, her infant son John Matthew, her brothers, Ed, John and Jim Roche, her sister Helen(Roche) Fries, her sister-in-law Jane Cheetham-Silvestri and her niece Victoria Silvestri.
Patricia, or Pat as she liked to be called, graduated from St. Vincent's Nursing School and worked as a Registered Nurse for the Red Cross. She married John Cheetham on April 7, 1958, and became a resident of the Village of Wappingers Falls. She worked for Dr. Steve DiMarco's dental practice and, later in her career, worked for Greystone Programs.
Pat was an active member of St. Mary's Parish in Wappingers Falls, for over 60 years. She also dedicated herself to several organizations in her long life some of which included Meals on Wheels, the American Heart Association, the (where she drove countless patients to appointments, mostly in New York City) and, most recently, she was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Pat loved to spend time with her family and friends whether crisscrossing the continental United States (in a station wagon filled with 4 children, pulling a trailer), or flying to Hawaii or cruising to Alaska, the journey mattered as much as the destination. She also traveled to Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Switzerland. Pat was also content to sit on her front porch and talk to friends and neighbors as they passed by.
By Pat's example, we understand what it means to live with love and compassion for family, friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. Even in her last months as a resident of The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, Pat's joy of life was clearly evident to the caring staff and other residents. They all knew how she felt because she was never afraid to tell them yet never failed to express her gratitude with a laugh and the flash of her radiant smile.
Her legacy lives on through her children John Cheetham, of Cortland, N.Y.; Anne Cheetham-Condorelli (and Vincenzo Condorelli), of Zurich, Switzerland; Edward Cheetham of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; Teresa Cheetham-Palen (and Ed Palen) of Keene, N.Y.; her five grandchildren, John, Isabella and Teresa Condorelli; Thomas and Lynn Palen, and her seventeen nieces and nephews, 38 grand nieces and nephews and countless friends. She embodied her faith deeply and lived her life well. Psalm 126 sums up her ethos: " our mouth was filled with laughter and our tongue with shouts of joy." Pat always had a laugh, a smile, and a soul full of joy. God is well pleased.
A wake will be held at Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St. Wappingers Falls, Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to, or volunteer with, the , Catholic Charities of Cortland, N.Y., Hudson Valley Hospice or Meals on Wheels of Greater Poughkeepsie. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019