|
|
Patricia Barker Coon
Patricia Barker Coon, age 92, a resident of Brookdale at Fillmore Pond in Bennington and a former resident of Amenia, NY and Stephentown, NY died on November 10, 2019 following a brief illness.
She was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 3, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Grace (Rumball) Barker. She received her education in local schools and is a graduate of New Paltz State University. As a small child, she took piano lessons, and then went on the play the flute, alto horn, trumpet, bell lyre and drums. She played in the school band as well as the community band. Patricia married a dairy farmer and had five children.
She loved to sew and learned to quilt. Patricia has won several awards for baking, sewing and crafts. Patricia was Girl Scout Leader and 4H Leader. She was a Dutchess County Cooperative Extension Board member, Chairperson of the Dutchess County Dairy Princess Committee. She was a member of the Smithfield Presbyterian Church in Amenia, NY and was an Elder of the church.
She retired from teaching in 1992. She had taught at the Webutuck Central School District for twenty-eight and one half years. She was instrumental in setting up the computer program for the Middle School in the Webutuck district. Patricia belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma, the International Honor Society for teachers.
She moved to Stephentown in 1987, and became a very active member of the community; which included membership in the Stephentown Federated Church and Chairperson of the General Committee. She was involved with the Literacy Volunteers as a tutor and board member, and sat on the Board for the Stephentown Library. She was also a member of the Pittsfield College Club. Patricia enjoyed playing the organ and swimming at the YMCA.She also enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Australia and New Zealand. She loved Hot Air Balloons and several years ago she attended the Rose Bowl Parade and helped assemble the floats.
Survivors include her long time companion George Eckhardt of Stephentown, NY, her children: Sheila (Todd) Hewitt of Berlin, NY, Peter (Alice) Coon of Amenia, NY, Timothy (Elizabeth) Coon of Amenia, NY, David (Kimberly) Coon of Amenia, NY, Christopher (Sarah) Coon of Sharon, CT. Patricia leaves fifteen grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren. She has two sisters; Carolyn Cookingham of Staatsburg, NY and Marion Jural of Tomahawk, WI. and many loved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and one sister, Barbara.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Stephentown Federated Church at 12:00PM. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:30 until the time of the service.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019