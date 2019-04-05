|
|
Patricia Cheetham
Wappingers Falls - Patricia A. Cheetham, 89, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Thompson House, Rhinebeck.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St. Wappingers Falls, Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.
The Ancient Orders of Hibernians will meet for a service Sunday evening at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Catholic Charities, Hudson Valley Hospice or Meals on Wheels of greater Poughkeepsie. To send a condolence or for directions , visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 5, 2019