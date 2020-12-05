Patricia Coughlin
POUGHKEEPSIE - Patricia S. Coughlin, 92, a resident of Poughkeepsie since 2004, died on December 4, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital. She previously lived in LaGrangeville and Brooklyn.
Born on May 2, 1928 in Queens, Patricia was the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (McKinney) Sullivan. On May 8, 1948 in Queens, she married J. Dennis Coughlin who predeceased her in 2009. Patricia owned her own insurance company in Brooklyn for many years. She then worked for New York State Office of Mental Health in Wassiac.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Coughlin of Staten Island, Kathleen (Mike) Regan of Poughkeepsie, Patti (Edward) Mechtel of Middleton, ID, Terence (Catherine) Coughlin of Poughkeepsie, and Elizabeth (Steve) Fonda of Poughkeepsie; and her beloved cousin, Barbara Tyree of Old Bethpage. She also leaves behind a fabulous legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was also predeceased by her children, Kevin, Harry, and Maureen Coughlin; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Coughlin; and her brothers, Sully and Robert.
As a devoted Christian, Patricia was a member of Christian Life Church and previously of Faith Assembly of God. She had also belonged to Cursillo, Tres Dias, Vida Nueva, Handicaps Encounter Christ, and the Samuel Prayer Ministry. She also enjoyed playing games, especially cards, and was usually a winner!
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Visitation will be held at Changepoint Church, 260 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie on Wednesday from 10-11am with the funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.
Donations may be made in Patricia's Memory to Changepoint Church for Bread of Life. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
where you may also watch a livestream of the wake and services.