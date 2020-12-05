1/1
Patricia Coughlin
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Coughlin

POUGHKEEPSIE - Patricia S. Coughlin, 92, a resident of Poughkeepsie since 2004, died on December 4, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital. She previously lived in LaGrangeville and Brooklyn.

Born on May 2, 1928 in Queens, Patricia was the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (McKinney) Sullivan. On May 8, 1948 in Queens, she married J. Dennis Coughlin who predeceased her in 2009. Patricia owned her own insurance company in Brooklyn for many years. She then worked for New York State Office of Mental Health in Wassiac.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Coughlin of Staten Island, Kathleen (Mike) Regan of Poughkeepsie, Patti (Edward) Mechtel of Middleton, ID, Terence (Catherine) Coughlin of Poughkeepsie, and Elizabeth (Steve) Fonda of Poughkeepsie; and her beloved cousin, Barbara Tyree of Old Bethpage. She also leaves behind a fabulous legacy of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was also predeceased by her children, Kevin, Harry, and Maureen Coughlin; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Coughlin; and her brothers, Sully and Robert.

As a devoted Christian, Patricia was a member of Christian Life Church and previously of Faith Assembly of God. She had also belonged to Cursillo, Tres Dias, Vida Nueva, Handicaps Encounter Christ, and the Samuel Prayer Ministry. She also enjoyed playing games, especially cards, and was usually a winner!

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Visitation will be held at Changepoint Church, 260 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie on Wednesday from 10-11am with the funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery in Hopewell Junction. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Donations may be made in Patricia's Memory to Changepoint Church for Bread of Life. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com where you may also watch a livestream of the wake and services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Changepoint Church
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved