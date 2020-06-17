Patricia Ellen Delfico
Patricia Ellen Delfico

FISHKILL - Patricia Ellen Delfico, a Fishkill resident since 1973 and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Northeast Center for Rehabilitation in Lake Katrine. She was 80.

Daughter of the late Emil and Augusta (Ward) Boehmer, she was born in Rahway, NJ on September 10, 1939. On April 24, 1971, she married Peter R. Delfico, Sr. in Piscataway, NJ.

For 42 years, Pat and her husband owned and operated Delfico Advertising Agency. She was an active member of the community, having served in leadership roles for many non-profit and civic organizations. She was the founder and first president of the Fishkill Business Association; member of the Greater Southern Dutchess, Poughkeepsie Area (former board member), and Orange & Westchester Chambers of Commerce; member of the Exchange Club of Southern Dutchess; and also served on the board of directors for Tompkins Mahopac Bank.

Pat enjoyed many hobbies including needlepoint, fishing, cooking, playing cards, and swimming. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors, eating and drinking at many gatherings. She was also an avid New York Giants fan.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Peter, who survives at home in Fishkill; her son, Peter Delfico, Jr. & his wife Elissa of Fishkill; her son, Matthew Delfico & his wife Stephanie of Manalapan, NJ; her grandsons, Matthew and Charlie; her brother, Robert and wife Nancy of Woodbridge, NJ; and many other loving relatives & friends.

She was predeceased by her parents as well as her brother Ron Boehmer.

A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Fishkill United Methodist Church, 38 Broad Street, Fishkill, NY 12524.

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
