Patricia Fandl
Hopewell Junction - Patricia O'Reilly Fandl passed peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Vassar Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY surrounded by her family at the age of 92. Patricia was born on September 6, 1926; the fourth of five children to James and Anna O'Reilly in Manhattan, NY. Patricia met her husband Helmuth Fandl while both were employed at Avon Products, Inc. in New York City. They were married on June 21st, 1953. Patricia raised her family of five children in West Nyack, NY and New City, NY before retiring with Helmuth to Wilmington, NC. "Teesh", as her mother called her, will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor to so many who were fortunate to know her.
Patricia loved a good party. Entertaining her friends and family during the holidays and socializing at the Rockland Country Club and Olde Point Golf Club in Wilmington were always a joy for her. Patricia was the heart and soul of her family. She took great pride in raising five children and often commented how happy she was that her family was very close and everyone got along with each other so well. Patricia was an avid golfer, won medals skiing in Canada and most of all loved to dance. She jumped at every opportunity to get dressed up and go dancing.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband Helmuth in 2004 and by her siblings Adele, Jimmy and Ursula.
She is survived by her sister Jean Wrixon of New Jersey, her children Gary (Pam) Fandl of Middletown, NY, Jeffrey (Diane) Fandl of Hopewell Junction, NY, James (Kristin) Fandl of Lagrangeville, NY, Lisa Gugliada of Hopewell Junction, NY and Glen (Nancy) Fandl of Ridgewood, NJ.
Patricia also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, Justin Fandl, Christopher Fandl (Sara), Mari Fandl (Tim), Shauna Fandl, Casey Lardizzone (Sal), Daniel Fandl, Jamie Fandl, Tyler Fandl (Annie), Hannah Fandl, Emma Fandl, Christina Marshall (Steve), Alex Gugliada, Maxwell Gugliada, Ryan Fandl and Kailey Fandl; also seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is additionally survived by her very special friend Richard Rate of Wilmington, NC who cared for her and showed her so much kindness during the last fourteen years that she lived in Wilmington.
Visitation will take place at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY on Friday August 9th from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in her honor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th at the Church of St. Augustine, 140 Maple Avenue, New City, NY. Interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Orangeburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers or donations please perform an act of kindness in her memory.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 9, 2019