Patricia Freer-Mazzetti



Wappingers Falls, NY



- Patricia Freer-Mazzetti of Wappinger Falls, NY passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Hospital surrounded by her family on Monday, March 18, 2019. A local resident all her life, Pat was born in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 14, 1950 and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and enjoyed a career in medical coding and billing for over 40 years. Pat had an infectious personality and her smile would warm your heart, everyone that met her loved her. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother and sister. Pat was the type of person that would give you her last dime, listen without judgment and be there for you; she wanted everyone to "just be themselves". She fought for fairness. She loved to play bingo and the "slots" as she called them. Pat was a joyful person who genuinely loved people and people loved her, she loved animals, she adopted and inherited many throughout her lifetime, they brought her joy and comfort; she even has framed pictures of her beloved pets around her home.



Pat is survived by her husband Gary Mazzetti of Wappinger Falls, her daughters Jennifer Forgacs of Wappinger Falls, Elizabeth Mitchell of Highland, and her husband Jeffrey Mitchell, her grandchildren David Mitchell, Justin Mitchell and Jordan Forgacs all of Wappinger Falls, and her brother Edmund Freer Jr. of Plattsburgh, NY and several nieces and nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her father Edmund J. Freer, her mother Agnes Freer and her sister Mary Ann Freer.



Calling hours will be at WM.G Miller and Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, NY on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Columba, 835 Rt. 82 Hopewell Junction, NY. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Dutchess County ASPCA. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019