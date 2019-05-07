Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gayz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Gayz


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Gayz Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Gayz

Staatsburg - Patricia "Pat" Gayz, 87, passed away on Friday, May 3rd at Vassar Brothers Hospital.

Born in Pennsylvania on September 16th, 1931, she was the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Sim)Condon. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Gayz, Sr., her son Walter Gayz, Jr., her sister Mary Egan, and brother Thomas Condon.

Pat worked at the Franciscan Missions in Mount Vernon, NY, for 25 plus years.

She is survived by her three daughters Patti McAnaney, Kathie and husband Phil Otis and Susan Gayz, of Hyde Park. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Katrina Otis, Joshua Otis, Kristina Gayz and one great grandson, Joshua Otis.

Calling hours will be Thursday May 9th, from 5pm to 8pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park, www.sweetsfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 10th at 10am at Regina Coeli Church. Entombment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now