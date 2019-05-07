|
|
Patricia "Pat" Gayz
Staatsburg - Patricia "Pat" Gayz, 87, passed away on Friday, May 3rd at Vassar Brothers Hospital.
Born in Pennsylvania on September 16th, 1931, she was the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Sim)Condon. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Gayz, Sr., her son Walter Gayz, Jr., her sister Mary Egan, and brother Thomas Condon.
Pat worked at the Franciscan Missions in Mount Vernon, NY, for 25 plus years.
She is survived by her three daughters Patti McAnaney, Kathie and husband Phil Otis and Susan Gayz, of Hyde Park. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Katrina Otis, Joshua Otis, Kristina Gayz and one great grandson, Joshua Otis.
Calling hours will be Thursday May 9th, from 5pm to 8pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park, www.sweetsfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 10th at 10am at Regina Coeli Church. Entombment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 7, 2019