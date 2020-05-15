|
Patricia Hart
Red Hook - Patricia Ann Hart died peacefully on Saturday, May 9th 2020 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck,NY.
Born in Poughkeepsie,NY , She graduated from Arlington High School.
Pat was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 24 years and had been a member of the Rhinebeck Elks Lodge. She loved to travel, especially to the beach, Country music and spending time with her friends.
Pat is survived by two sons, James Bomba of Red Hook,NY and William Bomba and daughter-in-law Traci Bomba of Hyde Park,NY , two nieces, Rose Dobrydney and family of Naples,FL and Marianne Reichelt and nephew Joseph Ferrari. She also is survived by 2 grandsons, Alex W. Bomba of Hyde Park, and Cody Ditulli, of Glascow.
She was pre-deceased by her parents James and Mary Hart, Her brother Robert Hart and her sister Joan Ferrari.
A small private memorial will be held in the near future.
Donations can be made in her memory to: Big Cat Rescue, 12802 Easy Street Tampa, FL 33625 Or https://bigcatrescue.org/donate/. Pat always loved them.
Arrangements under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020