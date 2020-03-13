|
Patricia Hunter
Hyde Park - Patricia Ann Hunter, 80, a longtime Hyde Park resident, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck.
Born on March 15, 1939, in Hudson, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and May Cuddy Hunter. Her father was an immigrant from Northern Ireland in the early twentieth century. Her mother descended from nineteenth century Irish immigrants, the Reilly, Lynch and Cuddy families. Most came from County Galway and settled in Ulster County in the 1860's.
Pat attended St. Peter's Grammar School in Rosendale and the former Academy of St. Ursula in Kingston before enrolling in the College of St. Rose in Albany. Her college education was interrupted by the unexpected death of her father, forcing her to leave school to help support her mother.
Pat started her career at Rock and Cement Co., Rosendale, NY. She later worked at Dutchess Bank in Poughkeepsie, NY, and retired as an Executive Secretary from Marshall and Sterling Insurance in Poughkeepsie.
A woman of faith, Pat was a longtime communicant of Regina Coeli Church. Pat served as District Treasurer for the Hyde Park Water District and was a volunteer at the Hyde Park Fire Department. She was instrumental in starting a birthing center in Africa. Pat travelled throughout the United States and parts of Europe and Africa. She visited relatives in Ireland and spent many winters in St. Martin (also known as St. Maarten), as she loved the warm weather.
An avid bowler, Pat was a member of a bowling league in Poughkeepsie. She often played golf, enjoyed going to Saratoga, eating at Coppola's Restaurant in Hyde Park, and visiting New York City. Pat was a lifetime member of Hyde Park AARP, Chapter # 4561 and enjoyed AARP sponsored trips.
Survivors include her two cousins, Michael J. Cuddy, and his wife, Karen, of New York City, and James J. Cuddy of Amsterdam, NY; and numerous second cousins residing in New York, New England, and Northern Ireland.
A period of visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at11:30 am at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Cremation and burial of her ashes in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Rosendale will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020