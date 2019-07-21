|
|
Patricia J. Ambrico
Tivoli - Patricia J. Ambrico, 86, currently of Tivoli and formerly of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck with her family by her side.
Born December 2, 1932 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Barbara Kern O'Day.
Pat was a bookkeeper for the former Manufacturer Trust Bank in the Empire State Building in New York City.
She loved her family, friends, Chris's cheesecake, animals, and especially horses, she was an accomplished, trophy-winning rider and trainer. She was active with the Pleasant Valley Riding Club, and many other horse related organizations.
Patricia was a communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park.
On June 2, 1951 in Brooklyn, she married her one and only true love Louis Ambrico. They moved to Dutchess County over sixty years ago. Mr. Ambrico survives at home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Lynn Ambrico, Paul Ambrico of Arizona, and Diane Turek and husband, Christopher, of Hyde Park; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved collie, Shane.
There are no calling hours. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, please visit :
www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019