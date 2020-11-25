Patricia (Pat) Jacobs Schmitzer
Patricia (Pat) Jacobs Schmitzer died in her home at Springmoor Retirement Community on November 22, 2020. In her last days she was surrounded by her loving family, her dear companion and friend Frank Graziano, supportive neighbors and caregivers.
Pat was born in West Pittston, PA on November 1, 1937, the daughter of Mitchell and Ann Jacobs. She was married to John (Jack) Schmitzer (predeceased) on February 22, 1958 in Poughkeepsie, NY. They were married for 39 years before Jack passed. They started their marriage in Schweinfurt, Germany where Jack was stationed with the US Army and then grew and raised their family in Wappingers Falls, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Pat was a loving wife and companion, a dedicated and thoughtful mother, a caring friend, a joyful and fun-loving grandmother. Music (especially Elvis) and a glass of wine with family or friends gave her great joy. She loved rollercoasters, making holidays and family birthdays special, laughing, and trying new things. Working for the News and Observer in Raleigh kept her quite engaged and busy after her children had grown. She had a bit of wanderlust and loved to travel. She loved the North Carolina coast, but her favorite destination was any spot that allowed her to visit with family or friends. She was kind hearted and quick to bring a sick friend a meal and a hug. Gardening was a true passion and she wanted us to think of her passing as "going home to tend God's flowers."
Pat is survived by Frank Graziano, her loving companion of the last three years. She is survived by four children: Julie Amanna and husband Phil and their children Courtney, Jackie (spouse Anna) and Hayley; Suzanne Osborne and husband Dale and their children Jacob, Hannah and Lydia; Anne Deaton and husband David and their children Lucy and Ryan; and; John Schmitzer (wife Amy, predeceased) and their children Kate and Jack. Also remaining are two beloved sisters, Helen Giulietti (husband Al, predeceased) and Sandie Jacobs; one cousin, Mary Ann Gage and husband Michael. Pat was also blessed with many beloved nephews and nieces and one great granddaughter Sheridan Carpinello.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi church on Saturday, November 28th at 12:30pm. Pat will be laid to rest in the Colombarium in the Memorial Garden on the St. Francis of Assisi campus. For the safety of all, the funeral will be limited to family and a few long time family friends. The mass can be viewed realtime at: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-liturgy-for-pat-schmitzer-lozszqi0jej4l8qlmd4p__;!!A14RNwfIftzD!AD53eOnDm9IFC9YrqkGAQh_IrDxqQ2EpGCI4Uhibz0_2-ULeKI7rVbr28mx1qJy-J9GQ76uQWA$
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to either: Transitions Lifecare, https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/__;!!A14RNwfIftzD!AD53eOnDm9IFC9YrqkGAQh_IrDxqQ2EpGCI4Uhibz0_2-ULeKI7rVbr28mx1qJy-J9EsvwxrJw$
; or, Alzheimer's Association
, https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.alz.org/__;!!A14RNwfIftzD!AD53eOnDm9IFC9YrqkGAQh_IrDxqQ2EpGCI4Uhibz0_2-ULeKI7rVbr28mx1qJy-J9HCiZqdgQ$
Please visit Pat's memorial page at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/patricia-ann-jacobs-schmitzer/5869__;!!A14RNwfIftzD!AD53eOnDm9IFC9YrqkGAQh_IrDxqQ2EpGCI4Uhibz0_2-ULeKI7rVbr28mx1qJy-J9FYnFHGjQ$