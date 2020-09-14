1/1
Patricia Jean McCullough
Beacon - Patricia J. McCullough died on September 13, 2020. She was born in Beacon, NY on March 1, 1933 to the late Robert and Millicent Crowle McElhany. She attended Beacon schools and was employed as a secretary at Highland Hospital in Beacon and later at IBM East Fishkill retiring in 1995. On September 19, 1954, in St. John's Church, Beacon she married John J. McCullough. Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Kathleen and Dr. Douglas Rhodes in Goodyear, AZ and her son and daughter in law, David and Linh Chi in San Marcos, CA. She was also the proud grandmother to Kyle, Kevin and Keith Geisler, Tegan McCullough and two step grandchildren, Trevor, and Cameron Rhodes. She is also survived by her stepsister Pamela Hoffman. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her grandson, Keith Geisler in 2009. At Pat's request there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery with services at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a Memorial donation to "Out of the Darkness" a suicide prevention agency in the memory of Keith Geisler. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for online condolences and Pat's Book of Memories.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
