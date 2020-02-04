|
Patricia L. Lyman
Beacon, NY - Patricia L. Lyman, 77, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 21, 1942 in Beacon, NY, daughter of the late Leo & Alma (Conklin) Burke.
On March 3, 1962 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married the love of her life Vernon L. Lyman, who survives at home.
She was a communicant of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church; she was a member of the parish women's club, she enjoyed organizing the rummage sales and Christmas fairs. She was also a member of the Verplanck Garden Club. Patricia was passionate about her gardens & roses; and also her paintings. She enjoyed camping with her family in Davenport, NY, at the family campground.
Patricia worked for several years as deli manager for the A&P Grocery Stores, until retiring.
Along with her husband of 57-years, Patricia is survived by her son and daughter: Roy (Ann) Lyman and Debra (Eugene) Murphy. Her 5 grandchildren: David (Tina) Murphy, Patricia Murphy, Rena (Justin) Rumbold, Michael and John Lyman; and her 8 great-grandchildren: Nolan, Jeffrey, David, Ariana, John, Gavin, Daniela & Reilly; all of whom she adorned & loved dearly.
Patricia is also survived by her brother and 2 sisters: David (Elnora) Burke, Barbara Serino, Alma Burke; and was predeceased by 2 sisters.
Her Family & Friends will gather on Friday, February 7th from 4-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10am, Saturday, February 8th at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon followed by interment to St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon.
The family has asked for memorial donations to be made to the Organization for Autism Research (OAR), 2111 Wilson Blvd., Suite 401, Arlington, VA 22201. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses, and the dear friends who stepped in as private nurses. To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020