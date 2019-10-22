Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
the Lawn Crypt Garden at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hart-Pendino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lorraine Hart-Pendino


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lorraine Hart-Pendino Obituary
Patricia Lorraine Hart-Pendino

Chandler, Arizona - Patricia Lorraine Hart-Pendino, a long time Dutchess County resident, passed away peacefully alongside her family on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.

She was born August 3, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Patricia was an employee at IBM and loved photography, crafting and spending time with family. She enjoyed watching lifetime movies and an occasional chocolate frosty shared with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Bruce Bower and Tara Bower of Lagrangeville, NY and their children Devin, Lauren and Cameron. Her daughter Melissa Brauer and Anthony Brauer of Goodyear, AZ and their daughter Autumn. Her daughter Chrystal Horn and Jason Horn of Mesa, AZ and their children Trevor and Claire. Her daughter Deborah Magliocca and David Magliocca of Chandler, AZ and their children Gabi, Brianna and Brooke. Her daughter Robbyn Hart and Fiancé Randy Dukepoo of Laveen, AZ and their children Jordan-Lee, Anthony, Ethen, Nova, and Nayeli. Her daughter Vanessa Pendino and Fiancé Job Flores and their children Solia, King, and Eliseo. Her grandson Shane Hart. She is also survived by her Sissy, Diana Larocca and her husband Anthony Larocca and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Bobbie-Lee Hart, husband Robert Hart and her mother Francis Perkins.

A time of gathering will be held on Saturday October 26, from 9 to 10am. at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte 9., Hyde Park.

Burial will follow at 10:30am, in the Lawn Crypt Garden at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to, Valley Christian Church Building Fund, 1072 Rte 82 Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, (www.valleychristianchurch.com).

Your life was a blessing your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. We love you Grammy!

For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now