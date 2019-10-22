|
|
Patricia Lorraine Hart-Pendino
Chandler, Arizona - Patricia Lorraine Hart-Pendino, a long time Dutchess County resident, passed away peacefully alongside her family on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.
She was born August 3, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Patricia was an employee at IBM and loved photography, crafting and spending time with family. She enjoyed watching lifetime movies and an occasional chocolate frosty shared with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Bruce Bower and Tara Bower of Lagrangeville, NY and their children Devin, Lauren and Cameron. Her daughter Melissa Brauer and Anthony Brauer of Goodyear, AZ and their daughter Autumn. Her daughter Chrystal Horn and Jason Horn of Mesa, AZ and their children Trevor and Claire. Her daughter Deborah Magliocca and David Magliocca of Chandler, AZ and their children Gabi, Brianna and Brooke. Her daughter Robbyn Hart and Fiancé Randy Dukepoo of Laveen, AZ and their children Jordan-Lee, Anthony, Ethen, Nova, and Nayeli. Her daughter Vanessa Pendino and Fiancé Job Flores and their children Solia, King, and Eliseo. Her grandson Shane Hart. She is also survived by her Sissy, Diana Larocca and her husband Anthony Larocca and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Bobbie-Lee Hart, husband Robert Hart and her mother Francis Perkins.
A time of gathering will be held on Saturday October 26, from 9 to 10am. at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte 9., Hyde Park.
Burial will follow at 10:30am, in the Lawn Crypt Garden at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to, Valley Christian Church Building Fund, 1072 Rte 82 Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, (www.valleychristianchurch.com).
Your life was a blessing your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. We love you Grammy!
For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019