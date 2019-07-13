Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary's
Wappinger Falls, NY
1953 - 2019
Patricia M. Herlihy Obituary
Patricia M. Herlihy

Wappinger Falls - Patricia M. Herlihy (nee Horgan), 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 7. The daughter of late Phil Horgan and Patricia McMahon, was born at Yonkers Professional Hospital, Yonkers, NY, on February 10, 1953. Patricia is survived by her children and grandchildren. Jeremy Herlihy, of St. Augustine, Fla; his wife Michelle Herlihy, and their children, Steven, Ryan, Regan, and Riley. Season Herlihy, of Wappinger Falls, NY; her fiance Lee Rosenblum, and their children, Matthew, and Branden. Siobhan Herlihy, of Wappinger Falls, NY; and her children Brianna and Kelcie. She is also survived by her siblings; Maggie Keane of Scottsdale, AZ; Bonnie O'Rourke of Bronx, NY; and Philip Horgan of New Fairfield, CT. Patricia as well is survived by her 8 nieces and nephews.

Patricia was an outgoing person who was loved and respected by so many. She loved to meet new people. She had joined a group in Hopewell, NY and had meet and made beautiful friendships with people she considered family. She was always willing to help the next person and give you the shirt off her back, if needed. She was a beautiful person, inside and out.

Patricia has been cremated and as a last wish was to be spread in the Atlantic Ocean. There will be a mass in celebration of her life at St. Mary's in Wappinger Falls, N.Y. on July 13th, from 12 PM to 1 PM.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 13, 2019
