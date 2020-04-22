|
Patricia M. Musso
LaGrange - Patricia M. Musso, 67 passed away on April 18, 2020 at home following a 13-month battle with lung cancer. A longtime teacher and tutor at Church of the Holy Trinity elementary school in Poughkeepsie, Pat had a passion for instilling encouragement and support to the students in her charge. She enjoyed a loving family and a close-knit group of both childhood friends and fellow retired teachers, who regularly gathered for social get-togethers. An avid reader and travel enthusiast, she visited many bucket-list destinations with her husband Tony, including more than 30 national parks, 48 states, Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and many countries throughout the Caribbean and Central and South America. Frequent trips to Disney World in Florida with family brought great joy to her. Born on October 21, 1952 and raised in Richmond Hill, Queens, she is a graduate of Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn and Queens College in Flushing, NY. She met her husband Tony in 1970 at a beach party and they married in 1974. Above all else, Pat highly valued family and friends and enjoyed many good times with them through the years. It was that nurturing and loving group of people that provided great support during Pat's last few trying months at home. Pat was predeceased by her parents Charles and Catherine Mistretta and is survived by her husband, two loving children, Tony Jr. (Sarah), Amanda (Dustin) Miller and two beloved grandchildren, Isabella and John Miller. She also leaves behind a brother Thomas (Rosa), sister Alida (Nick) and many devoted nieces and nephews, who continually called Pat during her battle with cancer to offer support and encouragement. Tony wishes to acknowledge the outstanding and compassionate care given to Pat by a group of angels that work for Hospice. Due to the present COVID-19 health crisis, in lieu of a wake and funeral the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020