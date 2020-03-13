|
|
Patricia "Patty" M. Peltier
Wallkill/Poughkeepsie - Patricia "Patty" M. Peltier, age 54, lost her valiant fight with cancer on Monday March 9, 2020, surrounded by her family in Rochester.
Patty was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 16, 1965 a daughter of Richard and Betty (Doerres) Dolan. She was predeceased by her Father Richard in 2020, and her husband Wayne Peltier in 2006.
She attended Our Lady of Lourdes HS and graduated from Pine Plains HS where she was an accomplished race walker. She attended Alfred State College and Pace University. She was the office manager for Northwestern Mutual - Holtzhammer Agency in Newburgh. Patty was a passionate animal lover and active in cat rescue.
Friends may call on Tuesday March 17th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, March 18th at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Newburgh, with burial following in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Betty are her sisters, Sharon (Matthew) Coates, Nancy Dolan, and her nephews, Thomas and Justin Coates.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Patrick Place, 2006 Scottsville-Chili Rd., Scottsville, NY 14546; or Catty Shack, c/o Chase Bank, 5020 Rt. 9W, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020