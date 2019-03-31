Patricia Margaret Laliberte



Poughkeepsie - Patricia Margaret Laliberte, of Poughkeepsie, NY, died Tuesday morning March 26, 2019 in Round Rock, TX, with family at her side. She was 77 years old. Patricia was the daughter of Joseph F. and Julia A. Leko, and the wife of Raymond J. Laliberte, her husband of 41 years who predeceased her (2007). She was the mother of two children, Thomas A. Laliberte (Claudia Sparkman) of Austin, TX, and David J. Laliberte (Kristin) of Tampa, FL; and the grandmother of one grandchild, Luke J. Laliberte. She was the sister of Barbara L. Deegan (Derek) who both predeceased her; and is survived by her sister, Magdaline M. Mordigal (John, who predeceased her), a nephew, nieces and cousins. She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, a longtime employee of Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union and Central Hudson Gas and Electric Co. Patricia was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Poughkeepsie, NY and St Thomas More, Austin, TX. The family will receive friends at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY on Wednesday, April 3rd from 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10am Thursday at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the , or a . If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary