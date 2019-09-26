|
Patricia Marie Poons
Fishkill - Patricia Marie Poons, 55, of Fishkill, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019.
Patricia was born May 26, 1964 in Yonkers to the late William and Corrine (Fury) Poons. She graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School, Montrose, in 1982, and attended Dutchess Community College. She worked for many years at Hudson Valley Hospital Center, Peekskill, and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Montrose. She loved crafting, sewing, and reading.
Survivors include her sister, Carol Burke (Russell) of Hopewell Junction; brother, William Poons (Kimberly) of Beacon; sister, Eileen Tarallo of Wappingers Falls; and her sister, Suzanne Poons of Peekskill. Patricia especially enjoyed spending time with her nephews and nieces, Michael Burke (Amy), the late Steven Burke, Sarah Poons, Danielle Tarallo, and Jason Tarallo. She is also survived by her great-nephew, Michael Burke, Jr., and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 27 at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. Interment will follow at St. Denis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 ().
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, please visit Patricia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 26, 2019