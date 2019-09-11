|
|
Patricia McGowan
FISHKILL - Patricia R. McGowan, 78, died on September 10, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center.
Born in Manhattan on April 27, 1941, Pat was the daughter of the late James and Johanna (Goetz) McGowan. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Kaye-Scholer, LLP in New York City for 20 years until her retirement.
Pat is survived by her sons and their spouses, Frank and Lisa Cannizzaro of Fishkill and Bruce and Christine Cannizzaro of LaGrange; her husband, Frank Cannizzaro; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicole, Erica, and Paige; her great-grandson, Mark; her sister, who was also her lifelong best friend, Margaret "Peggy" Grenamyer; her brother, John McGowan; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat loved to sing, and especially enjoyed music by Elvis. She was proud of her Irish heritage and liked butterflies. Her family will always cherish the cards they received from her over the years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill.
Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Pat's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 11, 2019