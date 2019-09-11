Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
106 Jackson Street
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McGowan


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia McGowan Obituary
Patricia McGowan

FISHKILL - Patricia R. McGowan, 78, died on September 10, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center.

Born in Manhattan on April 27, 1941, Pat was the daughter of the late James and Johanna (Goetz) McGowan. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Kaye-Scholer, LLP in New York City for 20 years until her retirement.

Pat is survived by her sons and their spouses, Frank and Lisa Cannizzaro of Fishkill and Bruce and Christine Cannizzaro of LaGrange; her husband, Frank Cannizzaro; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicole, Erica, and Paige; her great-grandson, Mark; her sister, who was also her lifelong best friend, Margaret "Peggy" Grenamyer; her brother, John McGowan; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat loved to sing, and especially enjoyed music by Elvis. She was proud of her Irish heritage and liked butterflies. Her family will always cherish the cards they received from her over the years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill.

Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Pat's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now