|
|
Patricia " Pat " Morgan
Poughkeepsie, New York - Patricia Morgan of Poughkeepsie, New York died December 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Mount Kisco on August 1, 1956 she was the daughter of Alfred Joseph and Jane Timmoney McNulla.
Pat was a graduate of John Jay High School, she received her Associates degree in Nursing at Pace and her Bachelor's Of Social Work from Mercy College.
On May 1, 1983 Pat married the love of her life Burt Morgan in Ridge Field, Connecticut.
Pat was a 35 year local resident previously from Westchester. Pat was an RN at Burke Rehabilitation in White Plains and Case Manager at St Joseph Hospital Yonkers.
Pat was a Volunteer at Locust Grove, member of the Ladies Home Bureau and active congregant of Christ Episcopal Church. Pat started a book club over 10 years ago and was very involved with Christ Church in the Sunday School Program, the Fellowship program and helping with the Flowers at Church.
Pat loved to read, listening to music, gardening, doing crafts and cooking and was a wonderful mother, wife, and friend who believed in the magic of kindness and tiny good deeds.
Pat is survived by her husband Burt of Poughkeepsie, her children Brian Patrick Morgan and his wife Monica of Washingtonville, Christopher Michael Morgan of Beacon, Andrew Colin Morgan of Poughkeepsie, her sister Jane Pierce and her husband Vinton of Poughkeepsie, nephew Vinton Christopher Pierce and niece Christina Alexis Pierce.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 11am at Christ Church in Poughkeepsie with inurnment to follow in the Church.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com"
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019