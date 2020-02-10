|
Patricia R. Alcock
Poughkeepsie, New York - Patricia R. Alcock 77 of Poughkeepsie Passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Pat was born in Poughkeepsie on October 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late J. Frederick and the late Velma Ruth Hulse Finch.
Pat was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and was a local resident all of her life.
On January 21, 1962, in Poughkeepsie Pat married Richard F. Alcock, Richard predeceased her on June 5, 1995.
Pat retired from IBM Poughkeepsie in 2005. Pat loved to cook, read, watch Days of Our Lives, Golf, work and do Puzzles. The most important thing Pat loved to do was spend time with her grandchildren.
Pat was survived by her two daughters Trisha Ruth Alcock of Wappingers Falls, Tammy Lynn Alcock and her son-in-law John Solicito of Poughkeepsie, her two granddaughters Kaitlyn Michael Solicito and Victoria Francis Solicito, her siblings Frederick Finch of Pennsylvania, Joan O'Brien of Poughkeepsie, Barbara Best of Poughkeepsie and Robert Finch of Poughkeepsie, her most loving friend Tracey Gaine and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pat was predeceased by her sister Christine Finch and brother Richard Finch.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020