|
|
Patricia Rickard
East Fishkill - Patricia L. Rickard, 70, an area resident since 1973 and formerly of Albertson, NY, died on October 24, 2019 at the Wingate at Dutchess following a long illness.
Born in Astoria, NY on February 14, 1949, she was the daughter of Albert and Dorothy (Parlato) Sullivan. Patricia's father, Albert died in 1953 and her mother Dorothy remarried in 1954. Pat was raised by her mother and stepfather, Courtney Cleeve, from the age of 5. Patricia loved gardening and doing crafts. Patricia graduated from Molloy College on Long Island with a Bachelor of Nursing degree in 1971. She worked at various hospitals and medical offices as a Registered Nurse until her retirement in 2001. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church.
On June 12, 1971 in Albertson, NY Patricia married James E. Rickard who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Laura Rickard of Bouckville, NY and Brian Rickard and his wife Amy of Pleasant Valley, NY; her grandchildren, Jack, Evan and Maggie; and her sisters, Maureen Jaconetta and Dorothy Kozak.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The . Please visit Patricia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019