Patricia Robinson
PHILMONT - Patricia Lois (Patrick) Robinson, born January 16, 1933, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2020 at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont, NY. She was 87 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jacob C. Robinson. She was the daughter of the late George L. and Linda Patrick Sr., originally from the Warren, Massachusetts area.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah (Robinson) Albrecht of Lansing, IL, Shawn (Robinson) Silkworth of Red Hook, NY and Daniel Robinson of Lewisville, NC; her three grandsons, John Fagan of Red Hook, NY, Daniel Albrecht of Woodinville, WA and David Albrecht of Boynton Beach, FL; her sister, Beverly Roth of Covington, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was a Class of 1950 graduate from Arlington High School in Poughkeepsie, NY. She graduated from Bryant College in Providence, RI in 1951.
She married Jacob C. Robinson on July 25, 1953. She worked various jobs as a bookkeeper and secretary over the years. She will be remembered as a quiet, compassionate, strong woman who always put her family first. Jessica Lange once said, "The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness." That was our mother.
Dementia marred her last years but she never lost her quick wit or the twinkle in her eye. She will be interred, along with her husband Jacob, at LaGrangeville Cemetery next to Trinity United Methodist Church, where they were married 67 years ago. Services will be private.
Donations may be made in Patricia's name to The . Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020