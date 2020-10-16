Patricia Viola Kelly
Poughkeepsie - Patricia Viola Kelly was born April 4, 1942 in Pittsfield, MA to the late Patrick F. Kelly and Viola Breen Kelly. She was raised in Great Neck, Long Island, New York. After graduation from the Academy of St. Joseph, Brentwood, NY and Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame, where she remained until 1973. She was an Associate Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame at the time of her death.
Pat held Master Degrees from Seton Hall University in Education and from St. Joseph Seminary, Dunwoodie Institute of Religious Studies in Pastoral Ministry.
Pat continued to teach in Dutchess County retiring from Wappingers Central School District in 2003, after 40 years in education. During this time she also served as a Pastoral Assistant at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Poughkeepsie, working primarily with the hospitalized, terminally ill and bereaved. She retired in 2016 after nearly 30 years of ministry to the people of Mount Carmel. At the time of her death, she was a member of St. Martin de Porres Parish in Poughkeepsie where she served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister.
Pat was also a member of the Healing Prayer Team at Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church where she also offered bereavement care. Pat was a Certified Thanatologist and Grief Counselor. She was a member of the Order of St. Luke Healing Ministry.
In 2003, Pat began working with the Torsone family at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. as a Certified Funeral Service Assistant, Grief Counselor and Pastoral Assistant.
Pat is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law, Paul and Catherine of Huntington, LI and Francis and Carol of Manhattan. She is also survived by her nephews, Sean and Barbara Kelly of Lebanon, ME; Bryan and Erin Kelly of Greenlawn, LI; Patrick Kelly of Kings Park, LI; Kevin and Kelly McDermott Kelly of Huntington, LI and Michael and Christine Kelly of Philadelphia, PA. She is also survived by nine great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother George C. Kelly in 1977, also a teacher in the Wappingers Central School District.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-6 pm, at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. In observance of the NYS guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 33% of our maximum capacity. Acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside the building.
Wheelchair accessible entrance, is located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, October 19th at St. Martin de Porres Roman Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Entombment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Community Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Pat has requested that friends and family arrange for Masses to be offered for her. Donations may also be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
For directions, or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at, www.torsonememorial.com