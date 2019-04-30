Services
Burnett & White Funeral Homes
91 E Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-3193
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Homes
91 E Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:45 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Rhinebeck, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia White


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia White Obituary
Patricia White

Rhinebeck - Patricia K. White, 85, of Red Hook and formerly of Rhinebeck NY, passed away on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.

Born on July 31, 1933, in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth (Rogers) Kaeser. Pat was a graduate of Rhinebeck High School- Class of 1950. Pat married her first husband, Jack R. Kipp and he predeceased her in 1970. Pat then married William White and he predeceased her November 20th, 1986.

For many years, Pat worked as an operator with Red Hook Telephone and Continental Telephone Company. In her later years, she worked for E.A. Coon Florist in Rhinebeck.

Pat was a longtime communicant of Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck and was an active member of AARP.

She is survived by her three sons, John Kipp of Ashville, NC, Kevin (Denise) Kipp of Rhinebeck, NY, and Dr. Gary (Paula) Kipp of Destin, FL; her grandchildren, Megan Kipp of Lake Carmel, NY, Rebecca Hansen of Athens, NY, and Jeremy Kipp of West Virginia; her great grandchildren Logan Hansen, and Tucker Hanson; along with extended family and friends.

In addition to her husbands, a stepdaughter, Carol Mielich predeceased her.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Rhinebeck, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:45 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Rhinebeck, NY. Fr. Douglas Y. Crawford will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rhinecliff.

Memorial donations may be made in Patricia's memory to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now