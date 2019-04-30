|
Patricia White
Rhinebeck - Patricia K. White, 85, of Red Hook and formerly of Rhinebeck NY, passed away on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on July 31, 1933, in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth (Rogers) Kaeser. Pat was a graduate of Rhinebeck High School- Class of 1950. Pat married her first husband, Jack R. Kipp and he predeceased her in 1970. Pat then married William White and he predeceased her November 20th, 1986.
For many years, Pat worked as an operator with Red Hook Telephone and Continental Telephone Company. In her later years, she worked for E.A. Coon Florist in Rhinebeck.
Pat was a longtime communicant of Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck and was an active member of AARP.
She is survived by her three sons, John Kipp of Ashville, NC, Kevin (Denise) Kipp of Rhinebeck, NY, and Dr. Gary (Paula) Kipp of Destin, FL; her grandchildren, Megan Kipp of Lake Carmel, NY, Rebecca Hansen of Athens, NY, and Jeremy Kipp of West Virginia; her great grandchildren Logan Hansen, and Tucker Hanson; along with extended family and friends.
In addition to her husbands, a stepdaughter, Carol Mielich predeceased her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Rhinebeck, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:45 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Rhinebeck, NY. Fr. Douglas Y. Crawford will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rhinecliff.
Memorial donations may be made in Patricia's memory to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019