1/1
Patrick Henry Flynn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Henry Flynn

Amenia - Patrick Henry Flynn, 84, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Amenia. Mr. Flynn proudly served in the US Air Force as a Technical Sergeant Medic for 18 years with four previous years served in the US Navy. Mr. Flynn had a decorated career in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam War Veteran. After retiring from the US Air Force, Mr. Flynn worked as therapy aide at the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY for 20 years.

Born on February 14, 1936 in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Daly) Flynn. On October 9, 1964 in Neu-Isenburg, Germany he married Ute Gohrtiz who survives at home.

Mr. Flynn was a member of the Military Service Organization: Non Commissioned Officers Association. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Flynn also enjoyed gardening.

In addition to this loving wife, Mr. Flynn is survived by a son, Richard Flynn of White Plains, NY and a daughter, Jeannie Tarazi and her Thomas Flynn of Wallkill, NY and three grandchildren, the loves husband, Michael, of Palm Beach, FL. He is also survived by a brother, of his life: Zachary, Elisabeth, and Hannah Tarazi.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Parkinson's Disease Support Group of the Mid-Hudson Valley, Inc., P.O. Box 304, Lagrangeville, NY 12450. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hufcut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved