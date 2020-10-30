Patrick Henry Flynn
Amenia - Patrick Henry Flynn, 84, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Amenia. Mr. Flynn proudly served in the US Air Force as a Technical Sergeant Medic for 18 years with four previous years served in the US Navy. Mr. Flynn had a decorated career in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam War Veteran. After retiring from the US Air Force, Mr. Flynn worked as therapy aide at the Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY for 20 years.
Born on February 14, 1936 in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Daly) Flynn. On October 9, 1964 in Neu-Isenburg, Germany he married Ute Gohrtiz who survives at home.
Mr. Flynn was a member of the Military Service Organization: Non Commissioned Officers Association. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Flynn also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to this loving wife, Mr. Flynn is survived by a son, Richard Flynn of White Plains, NY and a daughter, Jeannie Tarazi and her Thomas Flynn of Wallkill, NY and three grandchildren, the loves husband, Michael, of Palm Beach, FL. He is also survived by a brother, of his life: Zachary, Elisabeth, and Hannah Tarazi.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Parkinson's Disease Support Group of the Mid-Hudson Valley, Inc., P.O. Box 304, Lagrangeville, NY 12450. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com