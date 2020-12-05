Patrick M. "Grizz" O'Neil
Dover Plains - Patrick M. "Grizz" O'Neil, 64, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Grizz fought a long and hard battle with COVID 19, but sadly passed away alone in a hospital room without his wife and children allowed to visit him. Through the technical ability of video conferencing, his family and closest friends were able to say goodbye. Playing some of his favorite music, his wife and son remained with him until he took his last breath.
Grizz was taken from this world far too young and far too soon. His wife and children are devastated by this loss and will miss him every day for the rest of their lives. Grizz would want the world to know that all the beautiful and best parts of his personality and spirit will live on in his children. Grizz was an amazing man who always had a positive outlook on life. He was always happy and hardly ever stayed mad for long. He was a friend to all.
He had two passions, his children and riding his Harley. While he won't be here in body to see his son leave for the Navy in early January, he couldn't have been prouder of his son's decision to serve our country. Now he will be an angel watching over his son on his journey. Maybe even an angel on a Harley. His daughter brought him so much joy and made him laugh every day. She was the sparkle in his beautiful blue eyes. As she completes her master's degree in mental health counseling, she will have a solid foundation of all the love and support he showed her from the day she was born to apply in helping others in need.
Grizz was a maintenance mechanic at Pawling Central Schools retiring in June 2020. Prior to that he was a maintenance mechanic at Dover Union Free School District. Before beginning his career in facilities maintenance, he was a carpenter who built his home single-handedly for his wife and children. Along the way, through all of his working life, he made lifelong friends with his colleagues and coworkers.
Born on January 30, 1956 in Limestone, ME, he was the son of the late Thomas Joseph and Doris Dean (Harper) O'Neil. On February 14, 1992 in Somers, NY, he married Dawn Bruns who survives at home. Grizz loved his wife and supported her in everything she did. He was her biggest cheerleader, protector and rock.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. O'Neil is survived by daughter, Casey O'Neil and a son, Connor O'Neil both of Dover Plains, NY. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Phyllis Bruns of Mahopac; brother-in-law, Darrin Bruns, of Millbrook, NY; a sister-in-law, Natalie Bruns of Millbrook, NY and a nephew, Tyler Bruns of Poughkeepsie, NY. He is also survived by a brother, Jay O'Neil of Arizona and two sisters, Sean Juarbe of Puerto Rico and Karreene O'Neil of Amsterdam, NY.
To all his close friends he would say, "Life is for the living. Keep me in your heart but don't grieve too long. Move on and enjoy it while you can."
His family wants to thank every Vassar Brothers Hospital healthcare worker including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and technicians who worked tirelessly to save his life. These people risk their lives every day and are heroes who need our prayers for their continued work to fight COVID.
His wife likes to think of him on an endless highway, riding his Road King surrounded by beauty. He's riding to meet her again one day but he says "Take your time woman. You know I don't mind riding."
A celebration of life will be held when the COVID-19 virus allows. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
.