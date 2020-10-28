Patrick Manning
East Fishkill - Patrick B. Manning, 84, died peacefully on October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He will forever be remembered as a beloved husband and father.
Born in New York City on May 26, 1936, he was the son of James and Lila (Howe) Manning. He was raised in the Town of Beekman by his foster parents, Katherine and Peter Kelly. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1954 and attended Dutchess Community College. He proudly served our country in the US Navy aboard the USS Valley Forge and USS Valcour. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer with IBM in East Fishkill until his retirement in 1986. He worked side by side with his wife at Rand Manning Real Estate for many years.
Patrick was a parishioner of St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction. He was a member of the Italian Center and the Elks, and sang with the Poughkeepsie New Yorkers. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting, but more than anything, he loved his family.
On October 2, 1964, Patrick married the love of his life, Doris J. Cooke, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son the Honorable Patrick Robert Manning and his wife Christine; his grandchildren, Harrison Patrick Manning, Logan Thomas Manning and Alexandra Elizabeth Vittorini; his sister, Mary Manning Heitz and her husband Ken; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, James, Thomas, John and Joseph Manning, and Catherine Manning Dabe; and his nephew, Kevin Manning.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Companions of St. Anthony, 12290 Folly Quarter Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Please visit Patrick's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
