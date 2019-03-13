Patrick McKeown



Poughkeepsie - Patrick J. McKeown, age 92, of Red Oaks Mill, Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 11, 2019.



Born on January 11, 1927, in Long Island City, Queens, he was the son of the late Dr. Patrick J. McKeown and Anna Curtin McKeown. He was also predeceased by his sister, Ann Mattison, in 2010.



Patrick "Joe" attended St. Bartholomew's Church and School in Elmhurst, Queens, then attended Bishop Loughlin HS in Brooklyn. After high school, he entered the Navy and was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1950 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, then received his Masters in Business Administration from St. John's University in 1968.



He married Joan Marie Gaus on November 24, 1951, and was first employed by Sperry Aeronautics, then Grumman Aerospace for 29 years until his retirement in 1990. It was a great source of pride that he helped design the first lunar module that landed on the moon. He and his wife raised five children in Syosset, Long Island from 1954-1990, and were members of St. Edward Confessor Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. While in the Naval Reserve, he taught oceanography and space technology.



In 1991, they retired to Poughkeepsie, NY and were members of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Red Oaks Mill. He volunteered with the Math Counts program at the school.



Patrick leaves behind his wife Joan of 67 years and the following children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and niece: Children: Rosanne Boguski of New Port Richey, FL, John (and Deborah) McKeown of Pittsford, NY; Paul McKeown of Olean, NY; Joanne (and Thomas) McKeown Corley of Bethlehem, PA; and Patrick (and Kathryn) McKeown of Hopewell Junction, NY; 14 Grandchildren: Katelyn Cuviello, William Boguski, Stephanie Sandwell, Emily Richardson McKeown, Grace McKeown, Molly McKeown, Megan McKeown Retchless, Kelly McKeown, Kaitlyn McKeown, Joy Rudi Yosua, Phillip Corley, John Corley, Thomas Corley, Patrick "Joseph" McKeown; 6 Great-Grandchildren: Juliette and Sophie Cuviello, Abigail and Peter Sandwell, Charlie and Wesley Yosua; and Niece: Amy Mattison Toman



He loved to read, especially history, genealogy and books about Ireland. He was extremely proficient in repairing and recycling anything, and always tried to help everyone. He adored his wife and all his children and family.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10:15am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie. Interment will be on Saturday at 11am at St. John's Cemetery, Queens.



Please visit Patrick's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary